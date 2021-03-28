 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

