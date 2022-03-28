Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

