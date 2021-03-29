 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a warm day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Beatrice, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

