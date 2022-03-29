Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Watch now: Strong winds and chilly conditions for all of Nebraska Wednesday. Rain/snow mix lingers for Lincoln and Omaha
Most of the state will be dry today, but scattered rain and snow showers will continue for far eastern Nebraska. See when all the activity will finally exit and when we'll catch a break from the wind.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
Temps will be warmer across the state Monday, but another cold front will be arriving Tuesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out for southeastern Nebraska. Full details in our updated forecast.
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
