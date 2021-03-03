 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

