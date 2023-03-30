Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
