Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
