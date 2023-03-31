Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.