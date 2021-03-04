Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.