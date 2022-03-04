Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.