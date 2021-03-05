Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
