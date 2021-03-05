 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

