Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.