Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

