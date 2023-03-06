Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
