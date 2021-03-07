 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a warm day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CST until SUN 7:00 PM CST. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

