Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.