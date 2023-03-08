Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.