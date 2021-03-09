Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
