Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.