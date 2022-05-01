Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
