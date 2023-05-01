Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
