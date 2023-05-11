It will be a warm day in Beatrice. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
