The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow in Nebraska with severe weather expected in spots. Get the latest on timing, where the chanc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. There is…
The wet pattern continues today and once again severe storms are expected in spots, particularly in central Nebraska. The greatest chance for …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees…
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…