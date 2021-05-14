Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.