Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

