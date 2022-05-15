Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the stormy evening ahead.
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps what happened Thursday in central and eastern Nebraska, discusses our brief dry stretch, and looks ahead to our next cold front Sunday in our latest forecast.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckil…