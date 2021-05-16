Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.