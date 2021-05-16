Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds …
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Overcast. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 …
Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. There is a 44% chanc…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast i…