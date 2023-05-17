The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some could miss out on the rain today, but the storms that do pop up are expected to produce damaging hail and wind. A tornado cannot be ruled…
The wet pattern continues today and once again severe storms are expected in spots, particularly in central Nebraska. The greatest chance for …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
It will be a warm day in Beatrice. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's forecast brings…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. There is…