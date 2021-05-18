Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.