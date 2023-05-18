The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some could miss out on the rain today, but the storms that do pop up are expected to produce damaging hail and wind. A tornado cannot be ruled…
The wet pattern continues today and once again severe storms are expected in spots, particularly in central Nebraska. The greatest chance for …
A cold front will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday. Rain looks likely in the western part of the state today and a few storms …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
It will be a warm day in Beatrice. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's forecast brings…