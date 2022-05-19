Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.