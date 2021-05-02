Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.