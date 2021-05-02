The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Beatrice's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. T…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks t…
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds. Hard freeze expected. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reac…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The fore…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly clo…