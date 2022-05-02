Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
