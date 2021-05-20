It will be a warm day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
