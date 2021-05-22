Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.