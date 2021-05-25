Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.