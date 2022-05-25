Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
