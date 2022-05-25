 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News