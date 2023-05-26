Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
