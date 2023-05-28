The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.