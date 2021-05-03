Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until MON 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
