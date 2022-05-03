Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
