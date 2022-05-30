The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Beatrice, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
