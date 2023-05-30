Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A small chance of rain Wednesday and Wednesday night, but the better chance is expected Thursday when our next cold front rolls in. Find out w…
A good chance of rain today as a weak cold front works over the area. With the front stalling out nearby, the rain chance will linger into Fri…
Thanks to yesterday's cold front, Friday will be a little bit cooler and it's back to dry conditions. How long will we stay dry though and whe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will s…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. D…