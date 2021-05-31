Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.