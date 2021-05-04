Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Beatrice's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. T…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. SSW winds shifti…