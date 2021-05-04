Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.