Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
