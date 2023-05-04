Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
