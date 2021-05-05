 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

