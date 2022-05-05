 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News