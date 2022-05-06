Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
