Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
